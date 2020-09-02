Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Ryzen 7 3800X +100%
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
3180
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Ryzen 7 3800X +83%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
1512
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Ryzen 7 3800X +82%
9075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
