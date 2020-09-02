Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Ryzen 7 4700G +90%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
1524
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Ryzen 7 4700G +59%
8126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
