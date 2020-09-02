Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
499
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Ryzen 7 4800HS +64%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
3255
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Ryzen 7 4800HS +47%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +27%
1524
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Ryzen 7 4800HS +52%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
