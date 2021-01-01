Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2528
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10299
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +3%
1447
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4717
Ryzen 7 5800H +52%
7184
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
