Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
Intel Core i7 1165G7
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735U and 1165G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6063
Ryzen 7 7735U +111%
12771
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4304
Ryzen 7 7735U +114%
9208
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 7735U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 28 W
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735U or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
