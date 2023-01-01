Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 7 7840U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840U and 1165G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1920 vs 1426 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1501
Ryzen 7 7840U +21%
1810
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6020
Ryzen 7 7840U +145%
14737
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1422
Ryzen 7 7840U +34%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4345
Ryzen 7 7840U +137%
10309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Socket BGA-1449 FP8
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2700 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
