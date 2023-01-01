Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1920 vs 1426 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
Ryzen 7 7840U +21%
1810
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6020
Ryzen 7 7840U +145%
14737
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2837
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1422
Ryzen 7 7840U +34%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4345
Ryzen 7 7840U +137%
10309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2700 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
