Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1539 vs 1227 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +9%
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2261
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +118%
4925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
2933
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10598
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +99%
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +26%
1566
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5284
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +54%
8151
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
