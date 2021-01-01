Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1539 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Ryzen 9 5900X +9%
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2261
Ryzen 9 5900X +274%
8451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2933
Ryzen 9 5900X +20%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10598
Ryzen 9 5900X +275%
39794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1566
Ryzen 9 5900X +11%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5284
Ryzen 9 5900X +176%
14603
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1