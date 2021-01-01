Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 28 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1539 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2261
Ryzen 9 5950X +354%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2933
Ryzen 9 5950X +20%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10598
Ryzen 9 5950X +339%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1566
Ryzen 9 5950X +10%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
5284
Ryzen 9 5950X +226%
17204

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 426 USD 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
