Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Apple M2 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1165G7
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1495
M2 Max +11%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6032
M2 Max +150%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2847
M2 Max +46%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10422
M2 Max +152%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1417
M2 Max +41%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4336
M2 Max +245%
14979
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 2, 2020 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 12
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12-28x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
