We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 625 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +133%
2890
Celeron 6305
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +381%
10706
Celeron 6305
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +128%
1429
Celeron 6305
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +287%
4484
Celeron 6305
1158
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 6305
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

