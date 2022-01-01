Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 625 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +133%
2890
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +381%
10706
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +128%
1429
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +287%
4484
1158
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1