Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 608 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +232%
1511
Celeron N4500
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +756%
6100
Celeron N4500
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +128%
2890
Celeron N4500
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +467%
10706
Celeron N4500
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +135%
1429
Celeron N4500
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +301%
4484
Celeron N4500
1117
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 N4500
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Core i7 1165G7?
