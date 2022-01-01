Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Celeron N5100 VS Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Celeron N5100 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N5100 and 1165G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 610 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100 Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Newer - released 5-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Celeron N5100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake Model number i7-1165G7 N5100 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 24 EUs Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 12-28x 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) - L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 12-28 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 800 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 24 TGP 15 W 10 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1165G7 1.69 TFLOPS Celeron N5100 0.3 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8