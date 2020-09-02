Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
499
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +169%
2564
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +41%
3255
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +142%
12932
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +57%
1524
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +168%
5122
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
