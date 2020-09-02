Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +142%
12932
Core i3 1005G1
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +168%
5122
Core i3 1005G1
1910

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 28x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i7 1165G7?
