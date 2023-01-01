Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1220P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5 GHz i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Core i3 1220P +21%
3443
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10422
Core i3 1220P +45%
15130
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Core i3 1220P +7%
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4336
Core i3 1220P +16%
5016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-1220P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|10
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|15x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
