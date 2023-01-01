Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1315U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1315U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Core i3 1315U +11%
1683
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6084
Core i3 1315U +2%
6235
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2854
Core i3 1315U +12%
3196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10515
Core i3 1315U +20%
12575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Core i3 1315U +14%
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4371
Core i3 1315U +42%
6206
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-1315U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1315U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
