Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 7100U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +142%
498
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +460%
2483
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +131%
3180
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +370%
12766
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +153%
1512
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +268%
4978
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
