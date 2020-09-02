Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +68%
498
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +282%
2483
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +53%
3180
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +244%
12766
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +120%
1512
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +218%
4978
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
