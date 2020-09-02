Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
3180
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +104%
12766
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +116%
1512
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +215%
4978
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
