Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 8300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
3180
Core i3 8300
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +104%
12766
Core i3 8300
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +116%
1512
Core i3 8300
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +215%
4978
Core i3 8300
1578

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i3-8300
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i7 1165G7?
