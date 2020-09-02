Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +116%
2564
Core i3 9100F
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +28%
3255
Core i3 9100F
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +86%
12932
Core i3 9100F
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +40%
1524
Core i3 9100F
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +39%
5122
Core i3 9100F
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i7 1165G7?
