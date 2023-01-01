Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 N305
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 1096 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +25%
1512
1211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +68%
6084
3616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2854
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +29%
1427
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4371
Core i3 N305 +6%
4621
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-N305
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|-
|P-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|9-15 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|1
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|9
