Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i3 N305: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 N305

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i3 N305
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i3 N305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N305 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 1096 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +25%
1512
Core i3 N305
1211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +68%
6084
Core i3 N305
3616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +29%
1427
Core i3 N305
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 N305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i3-N305
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 -
P-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 9-15 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 9

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Intel Core i3 N305
2. Intel Core i3 1215U and Intel Core i3 N305
3. Intel Core i5 1335U and Intel Core i3 N305
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U and Intel Core i3 N305
5. Intel Core i5 1240P and Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. Intel Core i5 1235U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
8. Intel Core i7 1255U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
10. Intel Core i7 1265U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 N305 or i7 1165G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский