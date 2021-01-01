Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 10200H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1089 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5958
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
2861
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +26%
10559
8364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +36%
1461
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
4805
3919
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-10200H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
