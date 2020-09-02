Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
499
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +97%
2564
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +44%
3255
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +99%
12932
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +46%
1524
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +67%
5122
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 7 4800U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 1060G7 or Core i7 1165G7
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 10510U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1135G7 or Core i5 10210U