Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 7 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +52%
3255
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +160%
12932
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +56%
1524
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +92%
5122
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1