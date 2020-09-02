Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
499
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +198%
2564
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +93%
3255
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +139%
12932
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
1524
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +88%
5122
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i7 8565U and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i5 1038NG7 and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Intel Core i5 8257U and Intel Core i5 1030NG7