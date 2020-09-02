Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +12%
499
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +28%
2564
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +26%
3255
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +29%
12932
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
1524
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +15%
5122
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
