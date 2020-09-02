Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +15%
499
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Core i5 10400 +26%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
3255
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +39%
1524
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Core i5 10400 +19%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10400