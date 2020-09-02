Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 10600: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2483
Core i5 10600 +42%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
1512
Core i5 10600
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4978
Core i5 10600 +13%
5637

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 213 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-10600
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

