Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
1513
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6101
Core i5 11260H +49%
9070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10806
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +6%
1485
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4812
Core i5 11260H +36%
6553
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
