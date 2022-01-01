Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1240U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 9 vs 28 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6009
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2857
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10538
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1240U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1781
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1240U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|14
