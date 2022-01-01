Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 12450H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 12450H

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i5 12450H
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i5 12450H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12450H and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10538
Core i5 12450H +82%
19227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 12450H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i7 1165G7 vs M1 Pro
3. Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1
4. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i7 1265U
5. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i7 1260P
6. Core i5 12450H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Core i5 12450H vs Core i7 11800H
8. Core i5 12450H vs Core i5 11400H
9. Core i5 12450H vs Core i5 12500H
10. Core i5 12450H vs Core i9 11900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12450H or i7 1165G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский