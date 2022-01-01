Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1245U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1419 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2890
Core i5 1245U +18%
3411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10706
Core i5 1245U +12%
11981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1429
Core i5 1245U +10%
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4484
Core i5 1245U +21%
5423
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1245U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
