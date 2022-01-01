Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 12500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1419 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Core i5 12500 +20%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6100
Core i5 12500 +114%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2890
Core i5 12500 +31%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10706
Core i5 12500 +90%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1429
Core i5 12500 +24%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4484
Core i5 12500 +97%
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-12500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
