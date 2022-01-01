Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 28 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1419 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6100
Core i5 12600K +185%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10706
Core i5 12600K +155%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4484
Core i5 12600K +164%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1449 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

