Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 13500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
Core i5 13500H +19%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6063
Core i5 13500H +131%
13982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2839
Core i5 13500H +28%
3637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10398
Core i5 13500H +131%
24051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1426
Core i5 13500H +21%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4304
Core i5 13500H +155%
10989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-13500H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|12
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|95 W
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
