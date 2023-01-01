Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 13500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 13500H

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i5 13500H
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i5 13500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500H and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1721 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6063
Core i5 13500H +131%
13982
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10398
Core i5 13500H +131%
24051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4304
Core i5 13500H +155%
10989
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 13500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-13500H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 12
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 95 W
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 13500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 1355U
2. Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 7520U
3. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 1255U
4. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 1260P
5. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 1335U
6. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 1235U
7. Core i5 13500H or Core i7 13700H
8. Core i5 13500H or Ryzen 5 7640HS
9. Core i5 13500H or Ryzen 7 7840HS
10. Core i5 13500H or Core i5 1340P
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500H or i7 1165G7?
EnglishРусский