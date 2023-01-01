Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1350P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1350P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1350P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1350P
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Core i5 1350P +13%
1691
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6032
Core i5 1350P +83%
11033
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Core i5 1350P +19%
1684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4336
Core i5 1350P +126%
9798
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1350P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|12
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1350P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
