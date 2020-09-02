Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 7200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 52% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +59%
499
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +287%
2564
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +79%
3255
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +280%
12932
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +92%
1524
794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +187%
5122
1787
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
