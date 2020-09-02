Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +63%
3180
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +153%
12766
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +72%
1512
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +78%
4978
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
