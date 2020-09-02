Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 7500
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 7500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +39%
3180
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +109%
12766
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +64%
1512
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +55%
4978
3207
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|202 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-7500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
