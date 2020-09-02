Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +41%
499
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +110%
2564
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +64%
3255
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +112%
12932
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +83%
1524
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +96%
5122
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
