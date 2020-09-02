Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +25%
499
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +52%
2564
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +40%
3255
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +69%
12932
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +59%
1524
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +49%
5122
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
