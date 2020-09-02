Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 9300HF
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
499
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +32%
2564
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +37%
3255
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +66%
12932
7769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
1524
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +28%
5122
4015
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-9300HF
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
