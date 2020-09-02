Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 9300HF: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300HF and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +66%
12932
Core i5 9300HF
7769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 9300HF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 1, 2019
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-9300HF
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300HF or i7 1165G7?
