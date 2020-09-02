Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 9400F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +21%
498
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +6%
2483
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +30%
3180
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
12766
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +41%
1512
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +15%
4978
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
