Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 9600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +4%
498
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Core i5 9600K +4%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
3180
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
12766
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +34%
1512
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4978
Core i5 9600K +10%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|263 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
