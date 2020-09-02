Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 1060NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1060NG7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1060NG7 and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +104%
12932
Core i7 1060NG7
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 1060NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-1165G7 i7-1060NG7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1060NG7 or i7 1165G7?
