Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
499
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +47%
2564
1739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
3255
2664
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +20%
12932
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
1524
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
5122
4738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7