Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Core i7 10700 +90%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
1524
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Core i7 10700 +61%
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
