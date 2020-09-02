Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10700F

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 298 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i7-10700F
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700F or i7 1165G7?
