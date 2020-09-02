Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i7 10700K +5%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Core i7 10700K +92%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +4%
3255
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Core i7 10700K +54%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
1524
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Core i7 10700K +78%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060G7 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Intel Core i7 10700K