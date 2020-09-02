Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10700T
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 10700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +6%
499
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Core i7 10700T +53%
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
3255
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Core i7 10700T +5%
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +28%
1524
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Core i7 10700T +23%
6307
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|325 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
